August 26, 1933 - Dec. 20, 2022

EAST CHICAGO, IN - Lillie B. Lewis, age 89, a longtime East Chicago resident, passed away Tuesday, December 20, 2022. She was born August 26, 1933 in Pittsview, Alabama to the late Jesse Ivey and Pearl Lee Truttling.

She is survived by three sons, Andre Deloney of Bloomington, IN, Curtis and Jerome Lewis both of East Chicago; two daughters, Rebba & Melbra Lewis both of East Chicago, and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.

Preceded in death by her husband, Tommie L. Lewis, Sr.; son, Tommie L. Lewis, Jr.; brother, Willie Mitchell.

A Celebration of Life will be held Friday, December 30, 2022, 11:00 a.m. at Antioch Baptist Church 3902-06 Alexander Avenue, East Chicago, with visitation from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. prior to the funeral service. Rev. Justin Kidd, officiating. Interment Fern Oaks Cemetery, Griffith.

