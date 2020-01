Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

EAST CHICAGO, IN - Lillie R. Moss, 89, of East Chicago, passed away Sunday, January 19, 2020 at St. Catherine Hospital in East Chicago, IN. Funeral services will be held Friday, January 31, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Greater First Church, 4862 Olcott Ave., East Chicago, IN. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Bishop Tavis. L. Grant, officiating. Interment Ridgelawn Cemetery, Gary, IN.