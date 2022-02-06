Dec. 29, 1936 - Feb. 1, 2022

LAKE STATION, IN - Lilly M. Oates (nee Cobb), age 85 of Lake Station passed away Tuesday, February 1, 2022 at home. She was born on December 29, 1936 in Greenville, Kentucky to the late Fasco and Vadie Cobb. On September 4, 1954 she married Carol E. Oates in Cheatham County, Tennessee. Lilly was a very dedicated member of the Order of the Eastern Star and held many offices with them over the years. In her free-time, she enjoyed camping, trips to Kentucky, shopping and going out to eat.

She is survived by her son, Curtis Oates; daughters: Cathy (Jim) Bilderback, Cheryl (Kenneth) Caldwell; grandchildren, Kristy (Brian) Sims, Jennifer Caldwell, Justin (Ashley) Bilderback, Matt (Connie) Caldwell, Jennie (Shane) Pavlinac, Karla Bilderback; and 6 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Carol E. Oates; daughter-in-law, Esther L. Oates; and sister Louise Groves.

A funeral service for Lilly will take place Tuesday, February 8, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at REES FUNERAL HOME, Hobart Chapel, 600 West Old Ridge Road, Hobart. Visitation will be held Monday, February 7, 2022 from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home. She will be laid to rest at McCool Cemetery in Portage. For more information, please call (219) 942-2109. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.reesfuneralhomes.com.