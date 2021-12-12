 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Linda A. Davenport

Linda A. Davenport

EAST CHICAGO, IN - Linda A. Davenport, age 67 of East Chicago, IN passed away Tuesday, November 30, 2021. She is survived by her sister, Corinne McGehee; two nieces: Michelle and Megan McGehee. Preceded in death by her parents, Edmond and Leona Davenport; brother, Edmond Davenport, Jr.

Graveside services will be held Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at St. John Cemetery, 1547 – 167th Street, Hammond, IN with Rev. Charles Mosley officiating.

Linda loved music, reading and knitting. She was thankful for her loving and caregiving neighbors who were there for her when she needed. Linda was loved by her many cousins and extended family. To share an online condolence, logon to www.fifefuneralhome.com.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: 6 dead in Amazon building collapse, Edwardsville fire chief says

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts