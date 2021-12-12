EAST CHICAGO, IN - Linda A. Davenport, age 67 of East Chicago, IN passed away Tuesday, November 30, 2021. She is survived by her sister, Corinne McGehee; two nieces: Michelle and Megan McGehee. Preceded in death by her parents, Edmond and Leona Davenport; brother, Edmond Davenport, Jr.

Graveside services will be held Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at St. John Cemetery, 1547 – 167th Street, Hammond, IN with Rev. Charles Mosley officiating.

Linda loved music, reading and knitting. She was thankful for her loving and caregiving neighbors who were there for her when she needed. Linda was loved by her many cousins and extended family. To share an online condolence, logon to www.fifefuneralhome.com.