CALUMET CITY, IL - Linda A. O'Connor, age 65, of Calumet City, IL, passed away on Friday, January 7, 2022. She is survived by her beloved husband of 34 years, Paul; son, Peter (Becky) O'Connor; siblings: Sandra, Kathy, Chris, and Richard; and mother-in-law, Wanda Luxton. Also surviving is her loving caregiver and dear friend, Juanita Ruffin.

Friends are invited to visit with Linda's family on Tuesday, January 11, 2022 from 3:00 PM – 8:00 PM at the Schroeder-Lauer Funeral Home, 3227 Ridge Rd, Lansing, IL. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday at 10:00 AM at the funeral home with Pastor Bob Newman officiating. Linda will be laid to rest in Osborne Cemetery in Rensselaer, Indiana. Due to Covid concerns, Masks Are Required.

Linda had worked as a certified nursing assistant and also as a custodian for the Munster School System. She enjoyed knitting and crocheting. www.schroederlauer.com