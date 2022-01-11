 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Linda A. O’Connor
0 Comments

Linda A. O’Connor

  • 0

CALUMET CITY, IL - Linda A. O'Connor, age 65, of Calumet City, IL, passed away on Friday, January 7, 2022. She is survived by her beloved husband of 34 years, Paul; son, Peter (Becky) O'Connor; siblings: Sandra, Kathy, Chris, and Richard; and mother-in-law, Wanda Luxton. Also surviving is her loving caregiver and dear friend, Juanita Ruffin.

Friends are invited to visit with Linda's family on Tuesday, January 11, 2022 from 3:00 PM – 8:00 PM at the Schroeder-Lauer Funeral Home, 3227 Ridge Rd, Lansing, IL. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday at 10:00 AM at the funeral home with Pastor Bob Newman officiating. Linda will be laid to rest in Osborne Cemetery in Rensselaer, Indiana. Due to Covid concerns, Masks Are Required.

Linda had worked as a certified nursing assistant and also as a custodian for the Munster School System. She enjoyed knitting and crocheting. www.schroederlauer.com

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

No progress in Russia-US talks over Ukraine

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts