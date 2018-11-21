Linda A. Szanyi (nee Banik)
HAMMOND, IN - Linda A. Szanyi (nee Banik), age 90 of Hammond, IN formerly of Whiting, IN passed away Sunday, November 18, 2018. She is survived by five children: Gail Szanyi, Karen (Patrick) O'Keefe, Joan (William) Forsythe, Timothy (Lori) Szanyi and Bob Szanyi; nine grandchildren and three great grandchildren; siblings: late Ben (late Helen) Banik, late Mike (late Evelyn) Banik, late Marie (late John) Jamroz, late George (late Doty) Banik, Al Banik, Alice (Douglas) Hokenson, Paul Banik, Delores Levine and late infant brother, Paul Daniel Banik; numerous nieces, nephews and in-laws. Preceded in death by her parents, Michael and Mary (nee Kushner) Banik; husband, David Szanyi; son, Wayne Szanyi.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, November 24, 2018 DIRECTLY at 10:00 a.m. at St. Casimir Church, 4340 Johnson Avenue, Hammond, IN with Rev. Eduardo Malagon officiating. Burial to follow at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens, Schererville, IN. Visitation at FIFE FUNERAL HOME, 4201 Indianapolis Blvd., East Chicago, IN will be from 3:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Friday, November, 23, 2018. Rosary will be prayed at ___pm on Friday.
Linda was a longtime member of St. Casimir Church where she was devoted to her Catholic faith and loved praying the rosary. She was a loving mother and grandmother who was proud of her Slovak heritage, enjoyed rides in the country, old barns, sunsets and playing the piano.