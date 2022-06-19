 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Linda A. Van Dyke

Linda A. Van Dyke

DYER - Linda A. Van Dyke, age 71 of Dyer, IN, passed away on Monday, June 13, 2022. She is survived by her sister-in-law, Patricia Quayle; nieces: Lori (Christopher) Colclasure, Stefanie (Joshua) Wrase; nephew, Kevin (Kristi) Quayle; and great-nieces and nephews: Erin, Reese, William, and Benjamin. Linda was preceded in death by her parents: Robert and Betty Quayle; and brother, Robert Quayle Jr.

Linda retired in 2017 after having worked for both CNA Insurance and Hartford Insurance companies. She will be missed by her family and friends at the PACE Program.

Linda will be cremated and there will be no visitation. Schroeder-Lauer Funeral Home in Lansing has been entrusted with Linda's arrangements and condolences may be made at www.schroederlauer.com.

