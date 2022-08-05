Linda Ann Allendorf

Nov. 10, 1943 - July 20, 2022

CROWN POINT - It is with great sadness that the family of Linda Allendorf announces her passing, on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at the age of 78.

Linda will be lovingly remembered by her daughters: Kim (Randy) Rapchak, and Missy (Bobby) Fisher. Linda will also be fondly remembered by her grandchildren and her great-grandchildren who adored her. Linda was predeceased by her husband, Carl Allendorf.

Originally from Braddock, PA. Linda was a long time employee of Clean Harbors, followed by many years as a successful businesswoman. She and Carl enjoyed several years at the top of Conifer Mountain, CO before retiring to Arizona.

Her kindness and friendship will long be remembered by her family, friends and neighbors.

Final arrangements have been entrusted to Crown Cremation. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to a charity of choice.