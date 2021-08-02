June 7, 1949 - July 28, 2021
PORTAGE, IN - Linda Ann (Piper) Lundewall, age 72 of Portage, IN passed away on Wednesday, July 28, 2021. She was born on June 7, 1949 in Chicago, IL to Leroy and Mary Ann (Wasiclewski) Piper.
Linda is survived by two daughters: Kathy (Jon) Harrington, Jennifer (David) Kasarda; two brothers, Kenny (Janice) Kazmucha, Wayne Piper; three sisters: Janet (Brandon) Muchesko, Jackie (Terry) Carter, Charlene (Henry) Pluta; two grandsons: Aidan Harrington, Jacob Kasarda; granddaughter: Emily Kasarda; two nieces: Rachel (Jesse) Williams, Sara (Josh) Gibson; five nephews: Daniel (Samantha) Piper, David (Cynthia) Pluta, Christopher Carpenter, Steven (Melissa) Carter, Greg Carter; and many extended family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Leroy and Barbara Piper; mother, Mary Ann Kazmucha; her husband, Willie Michael Lundewall; brother Daniel Kazmucha; and sister in law, Barbara Piper.
Linda was very charitable and had a big heart. She volunteered at the Portage Adult Learning Center for many years and served as the President of the Portage Food Pantry. She also volunteered at the Portage Resale Shop and was a member of the Bonner Senior Center and enjoyed playing Mahjong with her friends. Linda was a member of the Chesterton Moose Lodge and WOTM. She enjoyed art, making jewelry and being creative. Linda was an avid reader and enjoyed complicated puzzles. Linda and Mike enjoyed traveling together for many years.
Funeral Ceremony will be held on Thursday, August 5, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at EDMONDS & EVANS FUNERAL HOME Portage Chapel, 6941 Central Ave., Portage, IN 46368 with Pastor Scott Jones officiating. Burial will follow at McCool Cemetery, Portage, IN. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 4, 2021 from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorial donations in Linda's honor may be made to Meals on Wheels at https://meals-on-wheels.com/donate/donate-now/. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.ee-fh.com.