Linda Ann (Piper) Lundewall

Linda was very charitable and had a big heart. She volunteered at the Portage Adult Learning Center for many years and served as the President of the Portage Food Pantry. She also volunteered at the Portage Resale Shop and was a member of the Bonner Senior Center and enjoyed playing Mahjong with her friends. Linda was a member of the Chesterton Moose Lodge and WOTM. She enjoyed art, making jewelry and being creative. Linda was an avid reader and enjoyed complicated puzzles. Linda and Mike enjoyed traveling together for many years.