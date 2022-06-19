Linda Bowles

CROWN POINT - Linda Bowles, age 77, passed away May 30, 2022 at her home with her family and good friend Rochelle Bowie. Linda fought a long, hard courageous battle with cancer that she was not able to overcome.

Linda is survived by her loving husband of almost 59 years, Jim Bowles; daughters: Debbie Johnson, Cheri (Rick) Nance; granddaughter, Abbie (Fernando) Vences; great-grandson, Luka Vences; brother, John (Ann) Moelhman; sister, Kathy (Jim) Burczak; nieces: Sandi Holeman (godchild), Sue (John) Ward, Kasey Moelhman; nephews: Craig Moelhman, Forest Burczak; cousins: Mary Ann Daniels, Brent Young.

She was preceded in death by her parents: Francis and Mae Moelhman; infant son, Robert John Bowles; brother and sister-in-law: Robert and Marcella Moelhman; cousin, Bonnie (Cameron) Young; nephew, Robin Holeman; son-in-law, Scott Johnson. Linda enjoyed and was very proud of her granddaughter, Abbie; and her great-grandson, Luka, who she cherished and loved. Linda loved all her German Shepherds throughout the years, especially her last one, Minna Mae.

A celebration of Life will be held on her birthday, Friday, June 24, 2022 from 2:00 p.m. until the time of the memorial service at 4:00 p.m. at Burns Funeral Home, 10101 Broadway, Crown Point. Rev. Kevin Huber officiating.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Linda's memory to Dunes Hospice of Valparaiso, or a charity of your choice.