VALPARAISO, IN - Linda Chubbuck, age 70, of Valparaiso, IN passed away on Monday, July 23, 2018. Linda was born in Gary, IN on October 13, 1947 to Frank and Wilma (Mattingly) Kiraly.
She is survived by her loving family, her husband, Jay Chubbuck; son, Craig (wife, Cathy Maldonado) Chubbuck; grandson, Evan Chubbuck; cousin, Janice Rogula and dear friends, Kathy Quarnstrom, Bob and Sharon Kish, Charlie Bragado, Dave Carlisle and Kathy Heinis.
She was a wonderful wife and would have celebrated 50 years of marriage this September. Linda loved spending time with her grandson Evan. She enjoyed making crafts with him. Linda also loved decorating and cooking treats for family and friends.
Memorial Services will be held at Miller's Merry Manor, 5909 Lute Rd, Portage, IN 46368 at 2:00 p.m. Saturday July 28. Edmonds & Evans Funeral Home Portage Chapel is in care of arrangements. Online condolences to the family may be made at