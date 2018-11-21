SYRACUSE, IN - Linda D. Womacks, 75, of Syracuse, IN, passed away November 20, 2018. She was born on September 19, 1943 in Wanatah, IN to the late Milton and Helen Heath. Linda was a retired hairdresser. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, William Womacks and a brother, Rodney Heath. Survivors include her daughters, Kimberly (Jay) Newlin and Michele (Wallace Dixon) Moser; sister, Ruth Gant; grandchildren, Matthew Newlin, Holly (Simon) Brooks, Aiden and Sarah Dixon.
There will be no calling or services. Contributions may be sent to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.