VALPARAISO, IN — Linda Darlene Beeson, 74, of Valparaiso passed away, Thursday, June 11, 2020, after a long battle following a stroke. She was born November 5, 1945, in Broward County, FL, to Curtiss and Mary Evelyn (Singleton) Eastland. Darlene was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and sister. Even with her illnesses, Darlene maintained a positive outlook and kept her quick wit until the very end.

On April 6, 1970, in Dolton, IL, Darlene married Wallace Beeson Sr. who survives along with her their children, Wesley (Mary) Beeson, Nicole Beeson, Wallace (Lara) Beeson Jr., and Jessica (Robert) McDonald; three grandchildren; and siblings, Ronnie (Cookie) Holtane and Gay (Douglas) Boelcke. She was preceded in death by her parents.

Following cremation at Angelcrest Crematory, a private interment of ashes will take place at Angelcrest Cemetery, Valparaiso. In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to the American Cancer Society or the American Stroke Foundation.

