BOLIVAR, TN - Linda (Steeves) Davis died Sunday January 20, 2019 in her home. She was born May 23, 1953 to the late Walter Steeves and Louise (Faltin) Fischer in Boston MA. She married Bobby Davis, Sr. on April 3, 1980. She worked as a district manager for Taco Bell, Walmart, and sold Avon for over 20 years. She moved to Bolivar, TN from Indiana in 1993.
Survivors include: Glenn and daughter Alaina Davis of Bolivar, TN; Paul (Erin) and children Nicholas and Madison Ciciora of Colorado; Nicolette (Brian) and children Timothy, Joseph, and Daniel Huber of Portage, IN; Amanda (John Paul) Lucius and children Shelby Lucius, Dayton and Alison Rowland of Selmer, TN. Also surviving are daughter she raised as her own, Sybil Willoughby (Adam Bridegroom) and children Bobby Jr. and Rhiannon Willoughby of Valparaiso, IN; brother, Albert Fischer, Jr (Eileen) Fischer AK; and Mark Fischer, Sr IN. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, son (Bobby H. Davis Jr.), and aunts and uncles.
Visitation and services at Dixie Hills Baptist Church in Bolivar, TN. Visitation Thursday January 24, 2019 from 6:00-9:00pm with funeral Friday January 25, 2019 at 9:00am.
Memorials may be sent to the American Heart Association or to the Alzheimer's Association.