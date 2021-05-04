Feb. 12, 1947 - April 28, 2021

HARVEY, IL - Linda Diane (Hon) Pesick, born February 12, 1947 in Harvey, IL, passed away April 28, 2021 at age 74.

Linda married Karl Pesick on October 21, 1974 and they added 3 children -Jason, Melaina, and Zach - to their blended family of Karl's children, Steve and Karen, and Linda's child, Tammi, from their previous marriages. They moved from the Chicagoland area in 1997 to Francesville, IN, and later to South Whitley, IN. After Karl's death in 2012, Linda moved to Northwest Indiana with her daughter, Melaina. At the end of her life, she was living in Valparaiso with her son, Zach.

In addition to being a dedicated and loving mother, Linda also loved gardening, sewing, reading and her church family. Throughout her entire life, she held an unwavering faith in God, which she shared with those who surrounded her.

Linda joins her parents, Howard and Marguerite, and her husband, Karl, in Heaven. She is survived by her brothers: Allen (Donna) and Kevin; her sister, Lorraine, her children: Steve (Amy), Karen, Tammi (David) Wagoner, Jason (Deb), Melaina (Jason) Charleston, and Zachary; and her grandchildren: Natalie, Jasmine, Madison, Jaxon, Tylor, Aidan, Gavin, Collin, and Alexia.