WANATAH, IN - Linda Diane Kozlowski, 76 of Wanatah, passed away Wednesday, December 9, 2020. She was born September 20, 1944 in Gary, IN. Linda worked at Bethlehem Steel from 1970-2003. In 1983 she helped start the Local Union 9180 and had served as a treasurer for the Local 9144. Linda was a member of the Red Hat Society, Beta Sigma Phi and enjoyed listening to Elvis, computer games, and playing slots at the casinos. She loved time with family, especially her grandchildren.
On October 14, 1995, Linda married Kenneth Kozlowski who survives along with her daughter, Rebecca (Christopher Richardson) Carpenter-Richardson; grandchildren: Matthew and Karissa Richardson; and her nephew, Fred Stahl. She was preceded in death by her mother, Rachael Goetz; step-father, Gordon Goetz; father, Charles Stahl; brother, Richard Stahl; and nephew, Eric Stahl.
Visitation will be held Saturday, December 19, 2020 from 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME 104 Roosevelt Rd., Valparaiso with a Funeral Service beginning at 1:00 PM, face masks are required. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery, Valparaiso. In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to the family.
