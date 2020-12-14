WANATAH, IN - Linda Diane Kozlowski, 76 of Wanatah, passed away Wednesday, December 9, 2020. She was born September 20, 1944 in Gary, IN. Linda worked at Bethlehem Steel from 1970-2003. In 1983 she helped start the Local Union 9180 and had served as a treasurer for the Local 9144. Linda was a member of the Red Hat Society, Beta Sigma Phi and enjoyed listening to Elvis, computer games, and playing slots at the casinos. She loved time with family, especially her grandchildren.