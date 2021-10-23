 Skip to main content
Linda "Faye" Jackson

Oct. 23, 1946 - Oct. 17, 2010

IN LOVING MEMORY LINDA "FAYE" JACKSON HAPPY 75th BIRTHDAY!

On this day, Mama, we want to reflect on your love of fashion, dancing, travel, and a smile that could light up a room, and the unconditional love that you have for God and family. We may not celebrate you physically, but we can each remember you in our own unique way. Love, Kendall, Denise, Cicely, De'Jeron, Tyrone, Jamal, Jamila, Kendall Jr., Ronald, M, Brayden, MyIesha, Martin Jr., Richard, Gloria, Michael, Carl, and Jacqueline.

