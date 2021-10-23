Linda "Faye" Jackson

On this day, Mama, we want to reflect on your love of fashion, dancing, travel, and a smile that could light up a room, and the unconditional love that you have for God and family. We may not celebrate you physically, but we can each remember you in our own unique way. Love, Kendall, Denise, Cicely, De'Jeron, Tyrone, Jamal, Jamila, Kendall Jr., Ronald, M, Brayden, MyIesha, Martin Jr., Richard, Gloria, Michael, Carl, and Jacqueline.