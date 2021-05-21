 Skip to main content
Linda Faye Pelt

GARY, IN — Linda Faye Pelt, 76, of Gary, IN, (formerly East Chicago, IN) passed away Saturday, May 15, 2021, at her home with her granddaughter in Indianapolis, IN. She will always be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, friend, nurse and believer.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, May 22, 2021, at 11:00 AM at DIVINITY FUNERAL HOME, 3831 Main St., East Chicago, IN. Visitation one hour prior to service, the Rev. Theresa Chandler, officiating. Interment in Fern Oaks Cemetery, Griffith, IN.

Special thanks to the Brighton Hospice staff in Indianapolis, IN. Livestreaming will begin at 11:00 AM CST and can be viewed via divinityfuneralhome.com and Divinity Funeral Home's Facebook page.

