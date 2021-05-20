GARY, IN - Linda Faye Pelt, 76, of Gary, IN (formerly East Chicago, IN) passed away Saturday, May 15, 2021 at her home with her granddaughter in Indianapolis, IN. She will always be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, friend, nurse and believer.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, May 22, 2021 at 11:00 AM at DIVINITY FUNERAL HOME, 3831 Main Street, East Chicago, IN. Visitation one hour prior to service. Rev. Theresa Chandler, officiating. Interment Fern Oaks Cemetery, Griffith, IN.

Special thanks to the Brighton Hospice staff in Indianapolis, IN. Live streaming will begin at 11:00 AM CST and can be viewed via divinityfuneralhome.com and Divinity Funeral Home's Facebook page.