Linda G. Dodson

GRIFFITH, IN — Linda G. Dodson, 71, of Griffith, passed away on Thursday February 25, 2021. She is survived by her children, Tina (Darrel) Sills, Charles (Crystal) Dodson and Diane (Carey) McCrary; grandchildren: Heather (Miguel), Sydney (Alec), CJ (Lyanna), Christian (Kaylee), Caiden, Taylor, Jeremy (Tiffany), Ashley and Justin; great-grandchildren: John, Harper, Devin, Ethan, Lillian, Bentley, and Jeremy Jr., Gabby, Kaiden, Capri; brothers, Phillip Monroe and Bobby (Janice) Monroe; and by several nieces and nephews.

Linda is preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Melvin "Sonny"; her parents, Clifford and Ruby Monroe; and sisters, Marlene and Kayren.

Funeral services will be held on Monday March 1, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. at WHITE FUNERAL HOME, 921 W. 45th (Glen Park) Avenue with Pastor Leroy Childress officiating. Burial will follow at Ridgelawn Cemetery in Gary.

Friends may meet with the family on Sunday February 28, 2021, from 4:00-8:00 p.m. at WHITE FUNERAL HOME. Due to concerns of COVID-19, face masks are required by all who attend services.