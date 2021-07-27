SCHERERVILLE, IN - Linda G. Racich, age 74, of Schererville passed away on July 21, 2021.
Survived by her loving husband, Robert; daughters: Jennifer (Dr. Kevin) Simonelic and Dege Coutee; two grandchildren: Liet and Naima.
There will be a celebration of life and visitation on Thursday, July 29, 2021 from 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. at the LINCOLN RIDGE FUNERAL HOME, 7607 W. Lincoln Hwy., Schererville (Rt. 30 east of Cline Ave.).
Tags
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.