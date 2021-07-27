 Skip to main content
Linda G. Racich

SCHERERVILLE, IN - Linda G. Racich, age 74, of Schererville passed away on July 21, 2021.

Survived by her loving husband, Robert; daughters: Jennifer (Dr. Kevin) Simonelic and Dege Coutee; two grandchildren: Liet and Naima.

There will be a celebration of life and visitation on Thursday, July 29, 2021 from 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. at the LINCOLN RIDGE FUNERAL HOME, 7607 W. Lincoln Hwy., Schererville (Rt. 30 east of Cline Ave.).

