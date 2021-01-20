Linda Hancock

ST. JOHN, IN — Linda Hancock, 75, of St. John, Indiana, unexpectedly passed away Sunday, January 17, 2021. She is survived by her husband, Gerald; daughters, Christine (Jeffrey) Swan and Paula (Craig) Anderson; grandchildren: Meredith Swan, Kayle (Thomas) Kenzel, Regan (John) Hein, Ethan Anderson and Lillian Anderson; great-grandchildren, Savanna Hein, Vada Hein and Hadley Kenzel; sister, Loretta Maar; brother-in-law, Robert (Rose) Hancock; and many nieces and nephews.

Linda and Gerry were married for 55 years. She was a beloved wife, mom, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was retired from G&N Aircraft where she worked as a purchasing agent. For many years she was active with Job's Daughters International and The Ladies Oriental Shrine of North America.

Due to COVID-19, a private service will be held at HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER in Highland, Indiana, with interment at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens in Crown Point, Indiana. In lieu of flowers, a contribution may be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children. Her caring and sincere love for her family and friends will always be remembered.

