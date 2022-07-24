Linda J. Kocsis

LANSING, IL - Linda Joy Kocsis, nee Leistra, age 69, of Lansing, IL, went home to her Lord on Wednesday, July 20, 2022. Loving mother of Shawn Kocsis, Carrie (Gerard) Dopkowski, and Tammy (Dwayne) Newbolds. Cherished grandmother of Thomas, Hannah, and Julian Dopkowski and Devin, Neveah and Caydence Newbolds. Best friend to Angie Ternoir. Dear sister of many brothers and sisters and aunt of several nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents Walter and Marjorie Leistra. She was loved by her beloved dog, Misty.