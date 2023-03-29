HANNA, IN - Linda Jane Thatcher, 66 of Hanna, passed away Monday, March 27, 2023. She was born February 14, 1957 in Griffith, Indiana to Robert Howard and Doris (Kerlinska) Nevers. A graduate of Westville High School, Linda worked in the office at Midwest Center for Youth and Family, Kouts and at LaPorte Hospital. She was a member of Hanna United Methodist Church and enjoyed shopping, getting her nails and hair done, and pontoon rides on the lake. Most of all, Linda loved spending time with her grandchildren and going to their ball games.