Feb. 14, 1967 - March 27, 2023
HANNA, IN - Linda Jane Thatcher, 66 of Hanna, passed away Monday, March 27, 2023. She was born February 14, 1957 in Griffith, Indiana to Robert Howard and Doris (Kerlinska) Nevers. A graduate of Westville High School, Linda worked in the office at Midwest Center for Youth and Family, Kouts and at LaPorte Hospital. She was a member of Hanna United Methodist Church and enjoyed shopping, getting her nails and hair done, and pontoon rides on the lake. Most of all, Linda loved spending time with her grandchildren and going to their ball games.
On February 28, 1976, Linda married Jeffrey B. Thatcher who survives along with their sons, Greg (Jen) Thatcher and Mike (Lisa) Thatcher; and grandchildren, Stephanie, Shawn, Nikki, and Austin. She was preceded in death by her mother and stepfather, Doris and Bill Nevers; father, Robert Howard; an infant brother, and brother, Steve Howard.
Visitation will be Monday, April 3, 2023 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Wanatah Funeral Chapel, 309 N. Main St., Wanatah, with a funeral beginning at 12:00 p.m. Burial will follow at Hanna Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to Hanna United Methodist Church.