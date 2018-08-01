GLENVIEW, IL - Linda Jean Cash (nee Newlin), age 76, of Glenview, IL, formerly of Dyer, IN passed away Thursday, July 26, 2018. She is survived by her daughter Deanna Cash; brother Larry John (Denise) Newlin; brother in law John 'Jack' Horn; one nephew and two nieces. Linda was preceded in death by her mother Thelma Newlin; and sister Donna Horn.
Friends are invited to meet with the family Monday, August 6, 2018 from 11:00 a.m to 1:00 p.m. with a Celebration of Life Service to follow at 1:00 p.m. at CHAPEL LAWN FUNERAL HOME, 8178 Cline Ave. (one- half mile south of U.S. 30) Crown Point, IN. Burial will be held at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens, Crown Point, IN. Please visit: