Jan. 20, 1949 - March 30, 2023

VALPARAISO, IN - Linda K. Kirkland, age 74 of Valparaiso, IN, passed away peacefully on March 30, 2023. She was born on Jan. 20, 1949 in Valparaiso, IN to John and Margaret (Lively) Bishop, both of whom preceded her in death.

On Jan. 23, 1970 in Michigan City, IN, she married the love of her life, Robert Kirkland, who survives in Valparaiso, IN.

She is also survived by her loving son, Shannon Kirkland of LaPorte, IN; and her sisters Betty (late Samuel) Getta of Bolingbrook, IL, Kathy (James) Thosen of Chesterton, IN, and Janet (Thomas) Schoonover of Tennessee.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved son, Bryan Kirkland, on March 20, 2000.

Linda was a devoted member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Wanatah. She was a member of the Retired RN Club and belonged to a book club.

She loved tending to her flower garden and was very proud of the flowers she grew.

Funeral services will be Monday, April 3, 2023 at 12:00 p.m. at White-Love Funeral Home, 525 S 2nd St., Chesterton, IN with the Rev. Joel Steven Zipay officiating. The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. until time of service at the funeral home.

Burial will follow at Chesterton Cemetery. Please share your wonderful memories with the family at www.whitelovefuneralhome.com.