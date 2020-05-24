× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

VALPARAISO, IN - Linda K. Williams (nee Marrs), age 76, of Valparaiso, formerly of Gary, passed away in her home on Tuesday, May 19, 2020. Linda was born on October 30, 1943 in Gary, Indiana to Kenneth and Margaret Marrs.

She was preceded in death by her husband, James Williams and her parents. Linda is survived by her sister: Bonnie (late Malcolm) Newlin; brother: Kenneth (Eva) Marrs; many nieces and nephews; and many loved ones and dear friends in England.

She was employed with Alexander Anolik law firm of San Francisco, CA, where she met her late husband Jim, and Blachly, Tabor, and Bozik law firm of Valparaiso, IN. Linda was a 1961 graduate of Lew Wallace High School.

Per Linda's wishes, there will not be any funeral services. Arrangements entrusted to Pruzin Brothers Funeral Service.

Please visit www.pruzinfuneralservice.com to express online condolences and view online obituary.