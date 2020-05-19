Linda K. Wleklinski

IN LOVING MEMORY OF LINDA K. WLEKLINSKI ON HER FIRST ANNIVERSARY IN HEAVEN.

You are always in our thoughts, today more than ever! You hold a place in our hearts, no one can fill! My mind is full of memories, I speak your name with love! We Don't fear our own deaths as much as the death of those we love! Life does not work without you! Love, Fred; Daughters: Wendy & Kristen; Granddaughters: Lindsey & Lauren and Family

