GARY, IN - Linda Kay Lukas (nee Brister), 68 of Gary, passed away suddenly at home on Saturday, January 12, 2019. She was born on November 2, 1950 to Oscar and Ina Brister in Hammond, IN.
She is survived by her husband of 19 years, Rev. Gregory Lukas. Both Linda and her husband were faithful, long-time members of the Black Oak Baptist Church in Gary, IN. She is also survived by her siblings: Larry (Pat) Brister, Teresa (Randy) Holme, and Tim (Jana) Brister. She was preceded in death by her parents, Oscar and Ina Brister.
Linda loved spoiling her nieces (8), nephews (2), grandnieces (12) and grandnephews (6). She showered them with gifts, chocolate covered pretzels, and chocolate covered strawberries. She loved giving them Disney themed cards, coloring books, and gifts covered with all kinds of character stickers. She greatly enjoyed the summer Kentucky Camp Whippoorwill, with all the family giving the kids a week of joyful memories. Linda loved family events and did whatever she could to make the day special. She will be greatly missed and fondly remembered at every future family celebration. She loved her dog Charlie.
Linda worked as a custodian and retired from the Griffith School Corp. with twenty plus years' service. Linda was a graduate of Calumet High School 1970.
A viewing will be held on Thursday, January 17, 2019 from 5:00-8:00 p.m. at the MEMORY LANE FUNERAL HOME, 6305 W. Lincoln Highway (US 30), Crown Point, IN. The funeral will be held on Friday, January 18, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. with a one-hour visitation prior to the start of the service at the Black Oak Baptist Church, 6502 W. 25th Avenue, Gary, IN. The burial will immediately follow the service at Memory Lane Memorial Park Cemetery, Crown Point, IN. You may call the funeral home for further information (219) 322-2050.