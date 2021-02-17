Linda Kay Olenik (nee Mayden)

CROWN POINT, IN — Linda Kay Olenik (nee Mayden), 73, passed away peacefully at home on February 12, 2021 after a long battle with breast cancer.

Linda is survived by her husband of 53 years, Donald. She also leaves behind her devoted sons, Don (Lana), Brian (Julie) and Jeff (Michelle); and her heartbroken grandchildren: Aarika (Zach) Mackowiak, Alex, Anabella, Avery, Amelia, Natalie, Nathan, Jake, Patrick, Adam and Owen Olenik — all who were her pride and joy.

Linda also leaves behind sisters-in-law, Linda Mayden, Kathy Mayden and Karen (Mike) Fano, along with numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Linda is preceded in death by her parents, Ed and Evelyn Mayden; in-laws, Nick and Julia Olenik; brothers, Danny and Larry Mayden; and her youngest son, Mark.

Linda graduated from Morton High School in 1965. She and Don made their home in Highland, IN. Throughout the years Linda held various part-time jobs, her favorite being at the Town Club restaurant.