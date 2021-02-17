Linda Kay Olenik (nee Mayden)
CROWN POINT, IN — Linda Kay Olenik (nee Mayden), 73, passed away peacefully at home on February 12, 2021 after a long battle with breast cancer.
Linda is survived by her husband of 53 years, Donald. She also leaves behind her devoted sons, Don (Lana), Brian (Julie) and Jeff (Michelle); and her heartbroken grandchildren: Aarika (Zach) Mackowiak, Alex, Anabella, Avery, Amelia, Natalie, Nathan, Jake, Patrick, Adam and Owen Olenik — all who were her pride and joy.
Linda also leaves behind sisters-in-law, Linda Mayden, Kathy Mayden and Karen (Mike) Fano, along with numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Linda is preceded in death by her parents, Ed and Evelyn Mayden; in-laws, Nick and Julia Olenik; brothers, Danny and Larry Mayden; and her youngest son, Mark.
Linda graduated from Morton High School in 1965. She and Don made their home in Highland, IN. Throughout the years Linda held various part-time jobs, her favorite being at the Town Club restaurant.
Once her children were grown, Linda and Don moved to Crown Point and she became a travel agent. Linda and Don enjoyed traveling with their children and grandkids. Linda also enjoyed spending her summers with her family at Jellystone Park in Pierceton, IN.
Family and friends are invited to visit Thursday, February 18, 2021, from 2:00-8:00 p.m. at REES FUNERAL HOME in Winfield/Crown Point. Funeral service will be held on Friday, February 19, 2021, at 9:30 a.m. at the funeral home, 10909 Randolph St., Winfield, IN. Burial service will follow at Chapel Lawn Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of the Calumet Area, 600 Superior Ave., Munster, IN 46321. Linda will forever be missed by her family and all who loved her.
For more information, please call 219-661-2600. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.reesfuneralhomes.com.