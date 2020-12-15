July 17, 1954 - Dec. 11, 2020

HAMMOND, IN - Linda Kay Runyan, age 66, of Hammond, passed away Friday, December 11, 2020. She is survived by her sons, David (Jill), James (Jennifer), and Phillip Runyan; grandchildren Sarah, Emily, and Isaac Runyan; mother Anna (James) Williams; sisters Joy (Rich) Berry and Audrey (Tim) Tucker; niece Heather (Chris) Smigielski, and nephew Timothy Tucker. Preceding her in death was her beloved husband, David Runyan Sr., and father James Williams.

Linda married her high school sweetheart on October 20, 1972. She worked for several employers in Northwest Indiana including Packaging Corporation of America, BP, LTV, and Pepsi. Before her illness, she worked as an usher at The Center for Visual and Performing Arts in Munster, IN. In her spare time, she enjoyed horses, photography, fishing, traveling, quilting, bowling, bunco, and family game nights.

Linda passed away peacefully at Community Hospital in Munster, IN, after a three month fight with cancer. She will be remembered as a wonderful wife, fantastic and loving mother, a passionate sister, daughter, aunt, and friend.