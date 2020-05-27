× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

CEDAR LAKE, IN - Linda L. Buchler, age 69, of Cedar Lake, passed away May 23, 2020. She is survived by her husband, Rich; children, Michael James (Shelby Sawchuk) Buchler, and Joseph Ryan (Stephanie Bryant) Buchler; grandchildren, Nathan, Andrew, Caiden, and Emeri; brother, Dennis (Maureen) Forberg; and many loving relatives and friends. Linda was preceded in death by her parents, Harry and Eleanor Forberg.

Friends may greet the family on Friday, May 29, 2020 from 4:00-8:00 p.m. at BURDAN FUNERAL HOME, 12901 Wicker Ave. (corner of US 41 and 129th Ave.) Cedar Lake.

A memorial service will take place Friday at 6:00 p.m., Rev. Jonie Delamater, officiating. Burial will take place on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. DIRECTLY at Holy Name Cemetery, 11000 W. 133rd Ave. Cedar Lake. A celebration gathering celebrating Linda's life will take place at a later date.

Linda was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. She retired after working over 30 years in the health care profession for Dr. Jon Misch. Linda enjoyed gardening, decorating, and spending time with her grandchildren. She was a special and compassionate friend who will be missed by all who knew and loved her. www.burdanfuneralhome.com