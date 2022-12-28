Oct. 22, 1945 - Dec. 25, 2022

VALPARAISO - Linda L. Kish, age 77, of Valparaiso passed away Sunday December 25, 2022, at Northwest Health Porter Hospital. Linda was born October 22, 1945, in Gary, Indiana to the Late Joseph and Emily (Pozdol) Levandoski. She was a receptionist that retired from Northern Indiana Neurological Institute. Linda loved spending time with the light of her life, her granddaughter Shelbi, gardening and working in the yard, reading, and traveling with Dave to the warmer climes of Hawaii, Puerto Rico, and Mexico.

She is survived by her daughter, Natalie (Brian) Peters of Valparaiso; her granddaughter, Shelbi Peters of Valparaiso; two brothers, Joseph Levandoski of Lake Station, and Jeff Levandoski of Michigan City; two nephews, Chris (Heidi) Levandoski; and Shaun (Julie) Levandoski.

Linda was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Paul Kish; her Companion, David Welch, and her sister-in-law Marcy Levandoski.

Visitation for Linda will be held from 2-7 p.m. Thursday December 29, 2022, at REES FUNERAL HOME 600 W. Old Ridge Road Hobart, IN 46342. Her Funeral Service will follow immediately at 7p.m. with Rev. Charles Strietelmeier officiating. Cremation will follow.