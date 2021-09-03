Linda L. Owens

Linda is survived by her husband of 54 years, Gary L. Owens; children: Gary L. Owens Jr. and Clint (Jennifer) Owens; grandchildren: Brittany Owens and Brady Owens; siblings: John (Brenda) Crook, Ron (Vicky) Crook and Ginger (Marty) Hybl; numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews; many life-long friends and by her dog, White Lightning. Linda was preceded in passing by her parents: Harry and Mary Lou Bergner and Dudley Crook.

A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, September 4, 2021 11:00 a.m. directly at Redeemer Lutheran Church 9009 Kennedy Avenue, Highland, IN. 46322, with Pastor Eric Kleinschmidt officiating. Friends are invited to visit with the family on Saturday September 4, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at 11:00 a.m.. Private burial at Concordia Cemetery, Hammond, IN. to take place at a later date.

Linda graduated from Hammond High School. Shortly later she met the love of her life, Gary and they married in 1967. She worked for The School City of Hammond, spending a majority of her time at Orchard Drive Elementary and retiring after more than 25 years of dedication. Linda was a member of Redeemer Lutheran Church and was highly involved with the Ladies Society, Ladies Bible Study and the Hand Bell Choir. She was a good cook and an excellent baker. She was known to stop whatever she was doing to spend some time listening to Elvis. Linda enjoyed old movies and classic television shows. What Linda was most proud of was her earned title of "Grandma".