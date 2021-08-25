Linda Lee Hoffman (nee Espey)

ST JOHNS, FL — Linda Lee Hoffman (nee Espey) of St. Johns, FL (formerly of Dyer, IN) passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 21, 2021, surrounded by her loving family.

She is survived by her husband of 47 years, Tom Sr. She is also survived by son Tom, Jr., his wife Missy, and their three children : Kaitlyn, Kylie, and Aidan who also reside in St. Johns, FL. Also surviving is daughter Jen Usman and her husband A.Z. of Dyer. Linda's brother Hal Espey of Carmel, IN, and Sister-In-Law Jan Hoffman of Schererville survive her as well. Linda was preceded in death by her parents Ellis and Eunice (Rowell) Espey.

Linda retired from the Lake Central School Corporation in 2006 where she taught Science for over 25 years.

Services will be private per Linda's wishes. On Thursday, August 26th, there will be a celebration of Linda's life. This will take place at Andorra Banquets and Catering, 1112 US Highway 41, Schererville, IN 46375 beginning at 6:30 p.m.. At 7:30 p.m. we will talk and reminisce about Linda. Please feel free to share some fond memories or stories about Linda. This is an open House; so please feel free to spend as much or as little time as you would like.