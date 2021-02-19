Linda Lee Pustik-Lindsey

Jan. 20, 1955 — Feb. 16, 2021

CHESTERTON, IN — Linda Lee Pustik-Lindsey, 66, of Chesterton, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 16, 2021. She was born on January 20, 1955, in Gary, IN, to John and Nettie (Kissel) Pustik. On August 1, 1998, she married the love of her life, Lewis Ray Lindsey. Linda retired from Mittal Steel as an equipment operator after 39 years of service. She spent her time doing crafts, gardening, swimming and traveling. She was a part of the Chesterton Senior group and a master gardener just to name a few. She will be remembered as a loving wife, Mamma Linda, Cha Cha, Grandma and friend.

She is survived by her loving husband, Lewis Ray Lindsey; sons, Shawn (Grace) Lindsey and Steven Lindsey; granddaughters, Aaliyah Munoz and EllieMae Lindsey; grandsons, Aakiyus Lindsey, Aadoryin Lindsey and Ethan Lindsey; nieces, Selena (Teddy Burns) Schneckenburger, Colette (Pat) Walter and Cassie (Adam Gentry) Gouger; nephew, Joe (Melissa) Gouger; great-nephews, Wm. Troy Whitten, Brock Whitten and Stanley Igras; great-nieces, Taylor Igras and Lily Gentry; and many other loving family members and friends.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Nettie Pustik; father, John Pustik; daughter-in-law, Melinda Lindsey; sister, Paula Gouger; and brother, Ivan Pustik.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations in Linda's memory to VNA Hospice, 501 Marquette St., Valparaiso, IN 46383. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, February 20, 2021, at 12:00 pm at EDMONDS & EVANS FUNERAL HOME, Chesterton, 517 Broadway, Chesterton, IN 46304. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at 12:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.ee-fh.com.