Nov. 7, 1944 - March 24, 2023

VALPARAISO, IN - Linda Lee Summers, 78, of Valparaiso, passed away Friday, March 24, 2023. She was born November 7, 1944, in Gary, IN to Maxwell Reed Summers and Treva Marie (Grose) Summers.

Linda graduated from William A. Wirt High School in Gary, obtained her Bachelor's degree in Education from Purdue University, and earned her Master's degree in Education from Valparaiso University.

She began her teaching career at St. Bridget's in Hobart, then moved to the Valparaiso School System, where she taught for 30 years, before retiring from Benjamin Franklin Middle School.

In retirement, Linda volunteered her time tutoring those who were preparing to take the US Citizenship test. She also enjoyed reading, watching classic old movies, and collecting antiques.

She took great pride in the lives of her nephews and niece, whose pictures adorn the walls of her home. Linda will be remembered as someone who was always spreading happiness and laughter to those around her.

Linda is survived by her sister, Marcia (Jim) Dwyer of AZ; brother, Bill (Sandy) Summers of KY; nephews: Bill (Laura) Summers, Jr., Daniel Summers, and Michael Dwyer; nieces: Sarah (Codi) Lile and Katie Dwyer; great-nephew, Wiley; great-niece, Madeline; and brother-in-law, Tom Lewis. She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Barbara Lewis.

A visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 28, 2023, from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, 104 Roosevelt Rd., Valparaiso, with a funeral service beginning at 5:00 p.m. Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.