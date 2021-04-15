Jan. 15, 1960 - April 11, 2021

DAVIDSON, NC - Linda Lee (Williamson) Shipley, 61, of Davidson, NC, passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 11, 2021. She was born in Elizabethtown, KY to Jack and Dorothy Williamson. Soon after she was born, her family relocated to Highland, IN.

Linda graduated from Highland High School in 1978 where she enjoyed participating in girl scouts, swimming on the swim team, and singing in the choir. Linda received her associate's degree from Sawyer College. She spent several years supporting and working alongside healthcare professionals throughout the community. Linda was a life-long member of the United Methodist Church having worshipped in Griffith, Portage, and Huntersville.

Linda cherished being a mother to her son, Brock (Lauren) Shipley, which led to her greatest joy in life, being a Mimi to her grandson, Isaac and granddaughter, Harper.

Linda is survived by her brother, Gregg Williamson; her sister, Laura (Don) Zeller; her sister, Lesley (Mike) Butler; and several nieces and nephews. Her parents, Jack and Dorothy preceded her in death.