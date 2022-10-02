 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Linda Leigh Rines (nee Burns)

KOUTS - Linda Leigh Rines (nee Burns), age 67 of Kouts, formerly of Glen Park, passed away September 29, 2022. She was a graduate of Lew Wallace High School. Linda enjoyed music, westerns, bunko, cooking, gardening and living life her way. Most of all, family was her world. She will be truly missed and forever in our hearts. Linda was preceded in death by her parents- Raleigh Burns Sr. and Charlotte Burns; sisters- Wanda Burns, Jeannie Wood; brothers- Johnny Burns, Jeff Burns, Raleigh Burns Jr., Greg Burns.

She is survived by her loving husband: Michael Rines; children: Shannon (George) Manor, Samantha (Eddie) Muffett, Sabrina (Brandon) Banaski, Sean (Melissa) Shocaroff, Melissa (Rob) Pivovarnik; grandchildren: Sean, Lexi, Tara, Brayden, Emma, Zachary and Sebastian, many loving nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Visitation will take place on Tuesday, October 4, 2022 from 2:00 p.m. until the time of the funeral at 6:00 p.m. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 10101 Broadway, Crown Point. Cremation to follow. Friends and family are invited to BURNS, Crown Point on Wednesday, October 5, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. to proceed to Calumet Park Cemetery for a burial of cremains. www.burnsfuneral.com

