Linda Lewis

Apr. 25, 1954 — Dec. 31, 2010

IN LOVING MEMORY OF LINDA LEWIS —

It has been 10 years since you were taken into God's hands.

We love you and we will miss you always.

Love, Dave, Kera, Katelin, Mike, Heather and Sarah.

