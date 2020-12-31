Linda Lewis
Apr. 25, 1954 — Dec. 31, 2010
IN LOVING MEMORY OF LINDA LEWIS —
It has been 10 years since you were taken into God's hands.
We love you and we will miss you always.
Love, Dave, Kera, Katelin, Mike, Heather and Sarah.
