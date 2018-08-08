PRINCETON, KY - Linda Lou Sylvester, age 79, of Princeton, KY passed away on Monday, August 6, 2018 at her residence. Mrs. Sylvester was born on May 16, 1939 in the Olney Community of Hopkins Co., KY to the late William Marion Pleasant and Retta Mae Pleasant Jenkins. She retired as a Quality Control Manager for Ball Glass Co., Dalton, IL. She was of the Baptist Faith.
Mrs. Sylvester is survived by her husband of 39 years, Louis A. Sylvester; daughter, Demetria McBride; step-son, Bradley (Leslie) Sylvester; brother, Guy Russell; four grandchildren: Nathan McBride, Carmelia McBride, Ava Sylvester and Lily Sylvester, and four great grandchildren: Aleczandrya McBride, Maybrie Addington, Natalie Addington, and Aubree McBride. Mrs. Sylvester is preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Tana Shea Sylvester and a brother, William Garnett Pleasant.
Visitation for Mrs. Linda Lou Sylvester will be Wednesday, August 8, 2018, from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Beshear Funeral Home, Dawson Springs, KY. On Friday, August 10, 2018 there will be a visitation from 11:00 AM until the funeral service at 3:00 PM at the PRUZIN & LITTLE FUNERAL CHAPEL, 811 Franciscan Dr., Crown Point, IN 46307. Entombment to follow at Maplewood Memorial Cemetery, Crown Point, IN.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the St. Jude Children's Hospital Foundation.
