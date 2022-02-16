Linda M. Babick (nee Czyzniejewski)

May 4, 1957 - Feb. 12, 2022

CROWN POINT, IN - Linda M. Babick, (nee Czyzniejewski), age 64, of Crown Point, IN, formerly of Lansing and Calumet City, IL, passed away peacefully Saturday, February 12, 2022. She was the loving wife of John Babick; devoted mother of Johnny (fiance Christina Camp) Babick; and proud grandma of Elliana. She was the cherished daughter of: Dolores (Owczarzak) and the late Leonard Czyzniejewski; dearest sister: of Leonard (Lisa) Czyzniejewski, Tim Czyzniejewski, Steve (Jennifer) Czyzniejewski, Nancy (Steve) Wartman, Carol (Mike) Fendrick, Michael (Karen Craigo) Czyzniejewski and the late Mary Beth Czyzniejewski; kind aunt: to Steven, Sarah, Kristy, Allyson, Kelly, Katie, Conor, Kieran, Liam, Ernie and Keats; and great-aunt: to Gianna and Arya. Cherished daughter in-law: of Maryann Babick, and the late John J Babick; loving sister-in-law: of Steve (Carole) Babick, the late Jeffery Babick (and Lisa); caring and loving aunt of Steven Babick.

Linda attended St. Andrew the Apostle Grade School and Thornton Fractional North High School. She retired from CL Vending, where she was a sales manager. Linda loved to do crafts and home decorating. She enjoyed watching the program "Flea Market Flip" which gave her lots of ideas for repurposing vintage furniture. She cherished spending time with family, especially during the holidays. Linda always remembered the needs of others and was thoughtful and compassionate to everyone she knew.

Visitation is Thursday, February 17, 2022 from 3:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at SMITS FUNERAL HOME, 2121 Pleasant Springs Lane (Rt. 30/Pleasant Springs Ln.) Dyer, IN. A prayer service will be conducted on Friday, February 18, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. with Deacon Ken Klawitter officiating. Interment at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Crown Point, IN.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to any children's hospital is greatly appreciated. For further information, please contact 219–322–7300 or we encourage you to leave a condolence for the family on our online guestbook at www.SMITSFH.com.