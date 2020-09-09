LOWELL, IN - Linda M. Garcia (nee Schuitema), age 53, of Lowell, passed away September 5, 2020. She is survived by her husband, Martin Garcia; her four girls, Christina (Christopher Ritchie, II) Garcia, Brittany (Carlos Nevarez) Garcia, Monica (Andres Nevarez) Garcia, and Kailey (Surge Amouzou) Garcia; grandchildren, Jeremiah, Arianna, Zackary, Isaiah, David, Elijah, Aleeya, Aubriella, Amaya, and Christopher; mother, Marilyn ( Jack Wilson) Schuitema; sister Sarah (James) Perrin. Linda was preceded in death by her father, John Schuitema; brothers John, Ronnie, and Gilbert Schuitema, and sister, Brenda Danesi.
Friends may greet the family on Friday, September 10, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at BURDAN FUNERAL HOME, 12901 Wicker Ave. (corner of US 41 and 129th Ave.) Cedar Lake. A celebration of Linda's life will be held Saturday, September 12, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at AMVETS of Cedar Lake.
Linda was born in Hammond on December 5, 1966. She enjoyed going outdoors, fishing, dancing, bowling, and spending time with family and friends. www.burdanfuneralhome.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.