LOWELL, IN - Linda M. Garcia (nee Schuitema), age 53, of Lowell, passed away September 5, 2020. She is survived by her husband, Martin Garcia; her four girls, Christina (Christopher Ritchie, II) Garcia, Brittany (Carlos Nevarez) Garcia, Monica (Andres Nevarez) Garcia, and Kailey (Surge Amouzou) Garcia; grandchildren, Jeremiah, Arianna, Zackary, Isaiah, David, Elijah, Aleeya, Aubriella, Amaya, and Christopher; mother, Marilyn ( Jack Wilson) Schuitema; sister Sarah (James) Perrin. Linda was preceded in death by her father, John Schuitema; brothers John, Ronnie, and Gilbert Schuitema, and sister, Brenda Danesi.

Friends may greet the family on Friday, September 10, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at BURDAN FUNERAL HOME, 12901 Wicker Ave. (corner of US 41 and 129th Ave.) Cedar Lake. A celebration of Linda's life will be held Saturday, September 12, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at AMVETS of Cedar Lake.

Linda was born in Hammond on December 5, 1966. She enjoyed going outdoors, fishing, dancing, bowling, and spending time with family and friends. www.burdanfuneralhome.com.