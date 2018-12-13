SAN ANTONIO, TX - Linda M. Jimenez, resident of San Antonio, formerly of East Chicago and Griffith IN, peacefully closed her eyes on October 30, 2018 at her home, surrounded by her three children after a courageous battle with cancer at the age of 70.
She is survived by devoted daughters and caregivers Teresa Ross (Alex) Alicia Cavazos (Victor) and beloved son Alex Jimenez; siblings Maria (Sharon) and Gerard Nieto (Veronica); three grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren and numerous aunts, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her mother LupeVillegas Garcia.
Linda was employed at St. Mary Church and the San Antonio International Airport, and was known as the person with a smile upon her face.
Visitation will be directly at St. Mary, 525 N. Broad, Griffith, IN from 9:30-10:00 a.m. with a Mass of Christian burial being offered by Rev. Theodore Mens on Saturday, December 15, 2018 at 10:00 a.m.