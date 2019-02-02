CALUMET CITY, IL - Linda M. Karakasilis (nee Payne), age 67, of Calumet City, passed away January 29, 2019. She is survived by her beloved husband Nick; cherished children: Beverly Kies, Jennifer (Mikey) Karakasilis and Charles Karakasilis; precious grandchildren: Dominic, Brittany, Amanda, Jacob and Austin; dear sister Diana Raley; numerous special nieces and nephews.
A Funeral Service will be officiated at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, February 4, 2019 at CASTLE HILL FUNERAL HOME, 248 155th Place, Calumet City, IL 60409 followed by Interment Services at Memory Lanes Memorial Gardens in Schererville, IN. Visitation Sunday from 12:00 noon until 5:00 p.m. and Monday from 10:00 a.m. until time of services at the funeral home.
Linda was a member of VFW Post 8141 Ladies Auxiliary and fan of the Green Bay Packers.
For information visit castlehillfuneralhome.com for online guestbook.