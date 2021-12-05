Linda M. McIntosh

July 20, 1953 - Nov. 30, 2021

VALPARAISO IN - Linda McIntosh passed away on Tuesday, November 30, 2021. She was born in Charleston, West Virginia on July 20, 1953 to the late Woodrow W. Sr and Helen M. (nee Meadows) Williams.

Linda worked at a variety of jobs including The Willows as a nurse's aide, Old Style Inn and Hardesty Cleaners.

Survived by her husband, Terry W McIntosh; son, Justin (Jennifer) McIntosh; sisters: Betty (Ted) Koselke, Arlene (Bill) Haugens, Carol Harrah, Connie (George) Buchanan; brothers: Ray (Lejune) Williams, Steve (Joyce) Williams, Randy Williams, Jackie (Sharon) Williams, Tim Williams, Rodney Williams.

Preceded in death by her parents; siblings: Woodrow W. Williams, Jr, Wayne Williams, Francis Lynch, Jean Lynch, Joan Means, Diane Williams.

Friends may call on Tuesday, December 7, 2021 from 10:00 AM to 12:00 noon at the DYKES FUNERAL HOME, 2305 N. Campbell St, Valparaiso IN with a funeral service immediately following at 12:00 noon. Chaplain Alan Wright officiating. Interment, Graceland Cemetery, Valparaiso IN.

Memorials may be made to VNA Hospice. Arrangements made by DYKES FUNERAL HOME INC., (219) 462-3125.