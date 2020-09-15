Linda M. Reyes-Popovich

VALPARAISO, IN - (1964-2020) Linda had the most infectious smile. She instantly lit up her surroundings with the most genuine and affectionate Personality. Everyone wanted to be her friend, many considered her among their best friends. She was a true friend. Linda was a banker, starting as a teller shortly after attending Hammond Tech High School. With hard work and dedication her career advanced to Assistant Vice President/Branch Manager. After many years in banking she found the Perfect place to work, Centier Bank, and had more than 20 years of service. Centier's values of Caring, Loyalty, Integrity, Friendship, and Fun is how she lived everyday. Linda had many interests, including Adventure Travel with Husband Bob. Together they have seen the world, had great experiences and memories. Linda also loved time with brother Marty, especially attending music concerts. She was a big Blackhawks fan and enjoyed just being with friends and family.