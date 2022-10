Oct. 23, 1949 - July 6, 2022

MUNCIE, IN - Linda Margaret Falaschetti, 72, of Muncie passed away peacefully on July 6th 2022.

Linda grew up in Indiana, spending most of her life in Northwest Indiana and later in Muncie.

She was born October 23, 1949 at Saint Margaret's Hospital in Hammond, IN to Anthony and Margaret Falaschetti.

She will be missed by her family friends and all who knew her.