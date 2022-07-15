Linda Marie (Jennings) Roark

DeMOTTE - Linda Marie (Jennings) Roark, age 77, of DeMotte, Indiana, passed away on Sunday, July 10, 2022.

Linda was the daughter of Paul and Catherine Jennings. She is preceded in death by her parents; and siblings: Jack, Joe, Ted, Joan, and Ann Jennings, Bill McEwan, Bob and Bill L'Huillier.

She is survived by siblings: Larry Revoir (his daughters: Terri, Michelle, Cheryl) and Donna Bellamy; many other beloved nieces and nephews from California to Florida; and lifelong friend, Sandy Elkins.

Linda married her high school sweetheart and soulmate, Metro Roark, in 1966. Their family legacy includes children: Alesia Klauer (Ron) and Mark Roark (Keri Holt); and grandchildren: Madeline and Reno Klauer.

She was a tried and true Portage High School Alumna. She always looked forward to reunions, alumni gatherings, and committee planning. Linda routinely went to lunch with a group of high school gals.

After retiring to DeMotte to be near grandkids, she became a member of DeMotte United Methodist Church where she gained dear friends and an amazing church family. She enjoyed hosting monthly coffee, served with United Methodist Women, and helped start the GriefShare support group.

Linda loved spending time with family and friends. She truly enjoyed hosting holiday gatherings and family parties. She cherished sharing her photos and memories. She was blessed to do so with friends and family visiting in her last days. After a private and short battle with cancer, she peacefully entered eternity while surrounded by immediate family in her home.

Near and dear to Linda's heart is foster care. She also loved flowers. Her family asks that you honor her with what is in your heart. If you choose to donate in her memory, they recommend St. Joseph's Carmelite Home in East Chicago, Indiana Donate - St. Joseph's Carmelite Home.

Linda impacted the lives of many people. We invite all who knew her to celebrate her life at Demotte Methodist Church, 227 Halleck St, DeMotte, IN 46310 on Sunday, July 17, 2022. Visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. CST until the time of the service, officiated by Pastor Ed van Wijk, at 3:00 p.m. CST. To share a memory with the family, please visit www.jacksonfuneral.com