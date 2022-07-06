April 12, 1948 - July 2, 2022
VALPARAISO - Linda Maxine Dickinson, 74, of Valparaiso peacefully passed away Saturday, July 2, 2022 with her children by her side. She was born April 12, 1948 in Mitchell, SD to Robert and Maxine (Buchanan) Howard and graduated as valedictorian of Liberty Township High School class of 1966. Linda received her bachelor's and master's degrees in Education from Indiana State University. Her teaching career began in Thorntown, IN before she followed her passion for early childhood development to become the founder, director, and teacher of ABC Magic Nursery School. Active membership at Valparaiso First United Methodist Church included longtime participation in Bible studies, funeral luncheons, volunteer work, and P.E.O. membership. Once her grandchildren came along, they became her greatest joy, allowing her to utilize every facet of her professional education to engage them, even if it meant playing in the dirt.
On June 14, 1975 she married Thomas E. Dickinson who preceded her in death in 2001. Survivors include children: Wesley Dickinson (Mindy) of Papillion, NE, Courtney Groch (Mark) of Broadlands, VA and Elliott Dickinson (Karissa) of Valparaiso; siblings: Jewel Roberts (Sam), Bob Howard (Lynn) and Tim Howard (Gena); and grandchildren: Dagny, Gloria, Thomas, Evelyn, Aubrey and Genevieve. She was also preceded in death by her parents; and her brother, Harry Paul Howard.
A visitation will be held Wednesday from 3:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. at Moeller Funeral Home, Valparaiso. The funeral service will begin at 3:00 p.m. Thursday at Valparaiso First United Methodist Church with burial at Kimball Cemetery.
As a multiple organ transplant recipient, in lieu of flowers her family requests memorial donations to be made to the Indiana Donor Network.