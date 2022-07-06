VALPARAISO - Linda Maxine Dickinson, 74, of Valparaiso peacefully passed away Saturday, July 2, 2022 with her children by her side. She was born April 12, 1948 in Mitchell, SD to Robert and Maxine (Buchanan) Howard and graduated as valedictorian of Liberty Township High School class of 1966. Linda received her bachelor's and master's degrees in Education from Indiana State University. Her teaching career began in Thorntown, IN before she followed her passion for early childhood development to become the founder, director, and teacher of ABC Magic Nursery School. Active membership at Valparaiso First United Methodist Church included longtime participation in Bible studies, funeral luncheons, volunteer work, and P.E.O. membership. Once her grandchildren came along, they became her greatest joy, allowing her to utilize every facet of her professional education to engage them, even if it meant playing in the dirt.